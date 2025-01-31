Mohammed Kudus is a very good player — Cole Palmer

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has praised West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus, describing him as one of the most skilful players in the English Premier League.

The England international, who has been a standout performer for Chelsea since his transfer from Manchester City, included Kudus in his top three most skilful players in the league, alongside Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and Manchester City’s Phil Foden.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Palmer acknowledged Mohammed Kudus’s qualities when discussing his selections.

Kudus is very good—like, very, very good. Just on skills, I’ll put Kudus third. (But) I like everything about Kudus’ game. He’s fast, strong, and technically good. Yeah, I think he’s a very, very, very good player.

Kudus' performance in the Premier League

After an impressive debut season in the English top flight, Kudus had a slow start to the current campaign but is gradually regaining form. So far, he has netted three goals and provided two assists across all competitions this season.

Additionally, according to Squawka Football, Kudus was recently recognised as the player with the most successful dribbles (127) in Europe’s top five leagues in 2024—further solidifying his reputation as a dynamic and skilful attacker.

Kudus’ progress at West Ham

The Ghanaian forward has steadily adapted to life at West Ham United and is now working under new manager Graham Potter.

Although his performances have yet to reach their peak this season, Kudus remains a key figure in the Hammers' attack.