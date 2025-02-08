Sulley Muntari reveals how Spalletti’s advice turned him into a midfield monster

Sulley Muntari, the Ghanaian midfield dynamo, was renowned for his combative style and relentless energy during his illustrious career with the Black Stars and clubs across Europe.

For many, his aggressive approach was simply part of his DNA. Still, Muntari has revealed that a pivotal conversation with his former manager, Luciano Spalletti, reshaped his game and cemented his reputation as one of football’s most formidable midfielders.

In a recent interview with 3Sports, Muntari recounted how Spalletti challenged him to evolve his playing style during their time together at Udinese.

The Italian coach’s advice transformed Muntari’s approach and became the foundation of his success on the pitch.

When I went to Udinese, they wanted to play me, but I was too soft,” Muntari explained. “One day, Spalletti called me and said, ‘I want you to play, but I’m not comfortable because you’re not aggressive enough. Have you seen how Pinzi plays? Just add a little bit of that.

Muntari took the advice to heart, and the results were immediate—and dramatic. Within a week, his training sessions became the stuff of legend, with his newfound intensity leaving a physical mark on his teammates.

After he told me that, in the span of one week, two players ended up at the doctor’s office because of my tackles

By the third day, the doctors didn’t even ask questions anymore. They just asked, ‘Sulley?’ And then treated them.

The transformation was so extreme that Spalletti eventually had to intervene again—this time to temper Muntari’s ferocity.

After the fifth day, the coach said, ‘I asked you to play tougher, but this is too much

The lesson, however, had been learnt. Muntari’s blend of technical ability and tenacity became his trademark, propelling him to a storied career that spanned over 400 games across Europe and beyond.

