Apart from Kudus, Jordan and Partey most Black Stars players are average - Sannie Daara

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director Saanie Daara has expressed strong criticism regarding the current state of the Black Stars, questioning the ability of the players to deliver consistent performances.

Speaking on Sporty FM, Daara singled out Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, and Thomas Partey as the standout players in the national team, describing the rest as "average."

Apart from Kudus, Jordan, and Partey, a lot of the Black Stars players are average.

His comments come in the wake of the Black Stars' disappointing performance in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, where the team failed to secure a single victory.

Under the leadership of head coach Otto Addo, the Black Stars finished at the bottom of Group I, behind teams such as Niger, Sudan, and Angola.

This marks the first time in 20 years that Ghana has failed to qualify for the AFCON tournament and only the ninth time in the country’s history.

The team’s inability to secure a spot in the continental competition has sparked widespread criticism and raised concerns about the overall quality and commitment of the players.

Daara, who previously served as the GFA’s Communications Director, also revealed that his tenure with the Black Stars was not financially rewarding.

When I was working with the Black Stars, I didn’t get anything.

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

With the AFCON disappointment behind them, the Black Stars have shifted their focus to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which resume in March.

The Ghana Football Association, along with key stakeholders, has taken steps to address the team’s recent shortcomings.

A detailed report from head coach Otto Addo has been reviewed, and additional backroom staff have been brought in to bolster the technical team.