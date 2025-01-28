GFA appoints Schafer as Black Stars Technical Advisor and Director of Ghana Football

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the appointment of renowned German tactician Winfried Anton Schafer as the technical advisor of the Black Stars and director of football for the association.

Schafer, a highly accomplished coach with over 40 years of experience, brings a wealth of expertise to the role, having managed several national teams and clubs worldwide.

Schafer's distinguished coaching career includes winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon in 2002 and successful stints with national teams such as Thailand and Jamaica.

At the club level, he has managed prominent European sides, including Borussia Monchengladbach, Karlsruher SC, VfB Stuttgart, and Borussia Berlin.

He has also worked in the United Arab Emirates, coaching top clubs such as Al Ain, Al-Ahli Dubai, Baniyas, and Al-Khor, where he held his last coaching position.

Responsibilities at the GFA

As the newly appointed Director of Football, Schafer is tasked with providing technical guidance and leadership to the GFA.

According to the association, his role will involve collaborating with the Technical Directorate to develop and implement long-term strategic plans aligned with Ghana's football philosophy.

Schafer will also oversee youth development programs, ensure consistent high performance across teams, and contribute to building a formidable Black Stars squad in close partnership with Head Coach Otto Addo.

A stellar playing career

Before transitioning into coaching, Schafer enjoyed a successful 17-year playing career in the German league system.

He played 438 matches, scoring 62 goals, and gained invaluable experience that later shaped his managerial philosophy.

Schafer's appointment is expected to strengthen Ghana football’s technical foundation and drive sustainable development across all levels.