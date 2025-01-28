Sulley Muntari names Samuel Eto'o among his 3 best strikers of all time

Former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntari has named Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’o as one of his greatest strikers of all time.

The UEFA Champions League winner also listed former Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimović and French football icon Thierry Henry as his top picks.

In an interview with Flashscore, Muntari praised the three football legends for their contributions to the game, highlighting their unique qualities and influence.

He also expressed a strong opinion about Zlatan Ibrahimović’s omission from the prestigious Ballon d’Or list, stating:

Ibrahimović is a top player; he’s one of the best of his time. They didn’t want to give him the Ballon d’Or because he spoke his mind too much. Sometimes they don’t like to hear that, but Ibrahimović is massive. My best strikers of all time are Eto’o, Ibrahimović, and Henry.

Muntari shared a close bond with Samuel Eto’o, as the duo achieved UEFA Champions League glory together in 2010 while playing for Inter Milan under Portuguese tactician José Mourinho.

Muntari on the Ghana Premier League (GPL)

Sulley Muntari also expressed concerns about the state of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), stating that the local league lacks a clear future despite investments by club administrators.

In an interview with 3Sports, the former Hearts of Oak midfielder reflected on his short stint in the GPL and shared his frustration over its challenges:

I enjoyed it. Hearts fans and the president were amazing. But the league is a big hole where they are dumping money. There is no future for the local league.