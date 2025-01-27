Football was everything to me; I never complained - Sulley Muntari

Former Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari has shed light on his incredible dedication to football, revealing that the sport was his ultimate priority throughout his life.

Muntari began his professional football journey in Ghana, climbing the ranks at Liberty Professionals in the early 2000s. His outstanding talent eventually earned him a move to Italy, where he joined Udinese in 2001.

Initially, Muntari spent time with Udinese’s reserve team, honing his craft and waiting for an opportunity to shine. That chance came on November 6, 2002, when he made his first-team debut against AC Milan—a moment that marked the beginning of a stellar career.

The midfielder has a global reputation, playing for renowned clubs such as Inter Milan, AC Milan, Sunderland, Al Ittihad, Pescara, Deportivo La Coruña, and Albacete.

In an interview with 3Sports, the UEFA Champions League winner revealed the unwavering commitment and resilience that fuelled his success.

I never missed home because this is what I wanted to do. Football, for me, was everything. I never complained

He emphasised his work ethic, recounting how he approached the sport with unmatched determination:

If I had to go to training, even if I was sick, I went. If there was snow, I still went. If it was raining, I still went. I never complained, and I never asked for extra time. For me, it was purely work.

Muntari was a vital part of Inter Milan’s historic treble-winning team under José Mourinho, playing a key role in their UEFA Champions League triumph.

Muntari criticises Ghana Premier League facilities

Now 40, Muntari has voiced his concerns about the state of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), taking issue with the poor facilities and lack of attention given to improving them.

There is no future for the Ghana Premier League. It is messy.