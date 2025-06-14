Ghana Drunkards Association threatens nationwide demonstration over high alcohol prices

The Ghana Drunkards Association has delivered an ultimatum to the government, demanding a reduction in alcoholic beverage prices within three weeks, citing the recent strengthening of the Ghana cedi against major international currencies.

The organisation has warned that failure to address their concerns could result in nationwide demonstrations involving their claimed membership of 16.65 million people.

The Association's grievances centre on what they describe as persistently high alcohol prices despite the cedi's appreciation against the dollar and other foreign currencies.

They argue that while the government has implemented price reductions in other sectors following the currency's improved performance, alcoholic beverages have been overlooked in these adjustments.

Speaking on behalf of the organisation, a representative outlined their concerns about the current pricing structure and its impact on both consumers and business operators in the sector.

To date the cost of alcohol is still expensive. If you want to buy alcohol, there's an increment in the price, which is 15%. The increment has an effect on people operating drinking spots.

We've heard that the Ghana cedi has appreciated against the dollar, forcing the president to reduce the price of goods in the market

The Association have drawn comparisons to recent government interventions in other sectors, highlighting what they perceive as inconsistent policy application across different commodity categories.

He has reduced the price of transport and food items in the market; however, they have not had anything about alcohol.

We are therefore calling on the president and the minister of trade that we have given them a 3-week grace period to sit with us and discuss or find a solution to reduce the prices of alcohol and beverages

The ultimatum includes a specific threat of mass action should the government fail to engage with their concerns within the stipulated timeframe.

If the grace period is over and there's no action, about 16.6 million members nationwide will stage a demonstration

The Association's demands come at a time when the Ghana cedi has shown significant improvement against major trading currencies, leading to government-directed price reductions in transportation and essential food commodities.

However, the alcohol industry appears to have been excluded from these pricing adjustments, prompting the current agitation from the consumer advocacy group.

The threatened demonstration would represent one of the largest organised protests in Ghana's recent history if the claimed membership figures are accurate, potentially presenting significant logistical and security challenges for authorities.