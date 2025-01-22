Champions League: Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Vinícius score as Real Madrid dismantle Salzburg

Real Madrid delivered a commanding performance in the Champions League, thrashing RB Salzburg 5-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu to climb to 16th in the standings.

The match began with Madrid asserting their dominance early. Rodrygo opened the scoring with a brilliant brace in the first half, giving the hosts a comfortable 2-0 advantage heading into the break.

Just three minutes into the second half, Kylian Mbappé added a third. Pressuring Salzburg goalkeeper Philipp Blaswich, Mbappé capitalised on a poor touch and calmly slotted the ball into an empty net.

Vinícius Júnior extended the lead further in the 55th minute. Receiving a precise pass from Luka Modrić, Vinícius breezed past defender Amar Dedić and unleashed a powerful strike to make it 4-0.

Madrid continued to dominate possession and controlled the pace of the game with ease. In a swift counterattack following a Salzburg corner, Federico Valverde set up Vinícius for his second goal of the night. The Brazilian finished with composure from inside the box, further cementing Madrid’s dominance.

Despite the overwhelming display, Carlo Ancelotti’s quest for a Champions League clean sheet was denied. Mads Bidstrup struck a stunning volley in the 85th minute to score a consolation goal for Salzburg.

Madrid’s performance exceeded expectations, with the team dominating both possession and chances, outperforming Salzburg, who struggled offensively.

Real Madrid will aim to build on this emphatic victory as they prepare to face Brest away next Wednesday in their next Champions League encounter.

Madrid vs Salzburg all meetings

This was Salzburg's seventh meeting with the reigning champions in the Champions League and their seventh defeat.