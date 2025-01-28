Ibrahimovic didn't win the Ballon d'Or because he was outspoken - Sulley Muntari

Former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntari has offered insights into why Swedish football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic never won the prestigious Ballon d’Or award, despite multiple nominations.

According to Muntari, who played alongside Ibrahimović at both Inter Milan and AC Milan, the Swede’s outspoken nature may have played a role in denying him the coveted award.

Ibrahimović is a top player—one of the best of his time.

Muntari stated in an interview with Flashscore.

They didn’t want to give him the Ballon d’Or because he speaks his mind too much. Sometimes people don’t like to hear that, but Ibrahimović is massive. My best strikers of all time are Eto’o, Ibrahimović, and Henry.

The Ballon d’Or, awarded annually by France Football since 1956, recognizes the best-performing player over the previous season.

Despite Ibrahimović’s incredible talent and consistent nominations, he never won the award. His closest attempt came in 2013 when he finished fourth, marking his best-ever placement.

Reflecting on Ibrahimović’s personality, Muntari described him as a supportive and driven teammate rather than an intimidating figure.

As a teammate, Ibrahimović wasn’t intimidating at all. He just wanted the best out of you. He won games easily for whichever team he played for. I played with him during his early years at Inter and later at Milan.

Ibrahimović is now the senior advisor to AC Milan's management and ownership.

Zlatan hanged his boot at AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimović officially retired from professional football on June 4, 2023, following AC Milan's final game of the season against Hellas Verona.