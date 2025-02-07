‘I don’t envy your job’ - Mahama tasks Sports Minister to ‘deal’ with GFA

President John Dramani Mahama has tasked the new Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, to revive all other sporting disciplines and focus on restoring the country’s glory days in sports.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of 17 ministers including Adams today, the President said he understands the magnitude of work the Sports Ministry have on their hands considering the current state of sports in Ghana.

Mahama highlighted these challenges, saying they’re unacceptable while challenging Adams to transform sports in the country with fresh ideas and ethics.

The Honourable Kofi Iddie Adams, Minister for Sports and Recreation, I don’t even your job. You have the monumental task of restoring Ghana to its rightful place in African and world sports. The shambles that is Ghana sports today is completely unacceptable for a country with our pedigree and I expect that you inject transparency, professionalism, and modernity into the management of the sector.

He also charged Adams to focus on developing sports holistically by ensuring equal attention is given all other disciplines, including the so-called lesser-known sports.

Focus on GFA

Furthermore, Mahama charged the Sports and Recreation Minister to start by directing his attention to Ghana’s football governing body, the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

I expect that you concentrate on building up all the sports disciplines and I know the Ghana Football Association would be a good place to start. To work to make sure that we return Black Stars to its glory days.

Meanwhile, Adams’ first major trial will be to ensure the Black Stars secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.