Kofi Adams questions why team officials earn equal or more than players in Ghana 

Sports and Recreation Minister-designate, Kofi Adams, has expressed worry about the practice where team managers and officials are paid equal and even sometimes more than the playing body.

Adams believes it’s not rational that players who do all the action get to receive same compensation as officials. Speaking to JoySports, he argued that players should be the top priority when it comes to rewards and other benefits.

He stated the following as quoted by JoySports:

Does it really make sense that I play a full 90-minute game, we win, and I receive a reward—yet someone who didn’t play at all receives the same or even more?

Adams, however, acknowledged the role team managers and other officials play in ensuring that teams performance well. The Buem MP further stressed the crucial tasks these people play in a team's success but maintains he has a problem if their compensation equals or surpasses that of the players.

I have no issue with rewarding those who have spent time with the team in a different capacity. However, if their compensation equals or surpasses that of the players who actually take to the field, then I have a personal problem with that.

Concerns over reward system

His comments come on the back of numerous concerns raised on how the reward system is structured in Ghana sports, especially at major continental and global competitions.