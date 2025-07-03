Angélique Kidjo becomes first African artist to receive a star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Renowned music icon Angélique Kidjo has made history as the first Black African performer to be selected for a star on the esteemed Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The five-time Grammy Award winner from Benin is among the 35 honourees announced for the Walk of Fame Class of 2026, as revealed during a press conference on Wednesday. The 64-year-old was praised as Africa’s “premier diva” during the announcement.

Other notable inductees include Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, and basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Kidjo’s star marks a significant milestone for African representation on the Walk of Fame, joining Charlize Theron, the white South African actress who received her star in 2005.

Kidjo has been captivating global audiences for over 40 years, with a discography that spans 16 studio albums. Known for her powerful vocals and ability to blend traditional West African sounds with funk, jazz, and R&B, she has earned admiration worldwide.

Throughout her illustrious career, she has collaborated with top international artists, including Burna Boy, Philip Glass, Sting, and Alicia Keys.

While the exact date of her star unveiling is yet to be announced, recipients typically have up to two years to hold their induction ceremonies following selection.

Born and raised in Benin, Kidjo relocated to Paris in 1983, citing political repression under the country’s then-communist regime.

From the moment the communist regime arrived in Benin, I became aware that the freedom we enjoy can be snatched away in a second

,she told the BBC in 2023.

After starting as a backing vocalist in France, Kidjo launched her solo career in 1990 with her debut album Parakou.