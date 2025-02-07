President Mahama swears in Ablakwa, Akandoh, Sam George, and 14 other ministers

President John Dramani Mahama has sworn into office 17 new ministers as part of efforts to shape his administration.

In a brief ceremony held at the Jubilee House on Friday, 7th February 2025, the ministers, led by President Mahama, took the Oath of Allegiance, followed by the Oath of Minister of State and the Oath of Secrecy. They were then presented with their Instruments of Appointment and formally signed the oath book.

Addressing the gathering, President Mahama announced that he had directed the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, to impose a ban on non-essential travel and first-class flights for all appointees in his administration.

He also emphasised the need for his appointees to adopt a modest lifestyle and prioritise the welfare of Ghanaians.

Furthermore, President Mahama revealed that he would meet with members of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) committee to review their findings and take appropriate action.

Full List of Ministers Sworn into Office