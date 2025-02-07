Pulse logo
President Mahama swears in Ablakwa, Akandoh, Sam George, and 14 other ministers

07 February 2025 at 19:10
  • Maxwell Nyagamago

President John Dramani Mahama has sworn into office 17 new ministers as part of efforts to shape his administration.

Among those sworn in are Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa as Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sam George as Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, and Kwabena Mintah Akandoh as Minister for Health, among others.

In a brief ceremony held at the Jubilee House on Friday, 7th February 2025, the ministers, led by President Mahama, took the Oath of Allegiance, followed by the Oath of Minister of State and the Oath of Secrecy. They were then presented with their Instruments of Appointment and formally signed the oath book.

Addressing the gathering, President Mahama announced that he had directed the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, to impose a ban on non-essential travel and first-class flights for all appointees in his administration.

He also emphasised the need for his appointees to adopt a modest lifestyle and prioritise the welfare of Ghanaians.

Furthermore, President Mahama revealed that he would meet with members of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) committee to review their findings and take appropriate action.

Full List of Ministers Sworn into Office

  1. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo – Minister for Labour, Jobs, and Employment

  2. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed – Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology

  3. Samuel Nartey George – Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations

  4. Kofi Iddie Adams – Minister for Sports and Recreation

  5. Joseph Bukari Nikpe – Minister for Transport

  6. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh – Minister for Health

  7. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa – Minister for Foreign Affairs

  8. Felix Kwakye Ofosu – Minister of State in Charge of Government Communications

  9. Seidu Issifu – Minister of State in Charge of Climate Change and Sustainability

  10. Charity Gardiner – Regional Minister for Ahafo

  11. Salisu Be-Awuribe Issifu – Regional Minister for Savannah

  12. Wilbert Petty Brentum – Regional Minister for Western North

  13. Joseph Nelson – Regional Minister for Western

  14. Joseph Addae Akwaboa – Regional Minister for Bono

  15. Francis Owusu Antwi – Regional Minister for Bono East

  16. Eduamoah Ekow Panyin Okyere – Regional Minister for Central

  17. Puozuing Charles Lwanga – Regional Minister for Upper West

  • Maxwell Nyagamago
