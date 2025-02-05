‘Pontius Pilate’ Afenyo-Markin washes hands as Parliament approves Ablakwa

Parliament has approved the nomination of the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, as the Minister for Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, 4th February 2025, despite strong disapproval from the Minority caucus.
He was approved alongside the Minister-Designate for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, as well as ten other ministerial nominees following the submission of the 12th report by the Appointments Committee, chaired by First Deputy Speaker Bernard Ahiafor.
However, in his submission on the floor of the House, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin announced the caucus’s decision to abstain from voting on Mr Ablakwa and directed the 88 NPP MPs to follow suit.
He insisted that the records should reflect that Mr Ablakwa’s approval was solely a decision of the Majority, citing various reasons, including the constitutionality of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) Committee.
Subsequently, in a symbolic gesture, he “washed his hands,” imitating the biblical story of Pontius Pilate to signify the Minority’s dissociation from Mr Ablakwa’s approval.
Mr Afenyo-Markin stated:
As a matter of principle, we are opposed to him for the inconsistency. We the Minority have decided to wash our hands off his approval. Every sin at Airport Hills, we are not part of the sins that he has committed. All the Airport Hills sins are on you. Carry your own cross. If he repents, we will welcome him.
Mr Ablakwa was then confirmed in a voice vote solely by the Majority caucus.
Ablakwa Reacts to His Approval
Reacting to his approval, the Minister-Designate for Foreign Affairs wrote:
Glory be to God for my successful parliamentary approval last night, which paves the way for me to become Ghana’s next Foreign Minister. I wish to express my sincerest gratitude to my formidable and patriotic NDC colleagues in Parliament. Deepest appreciation to the good people of Ghana and my family for your kind prayers and support. Now, let’s make President Mahama and Ghana proud. For God and Country. Ghana First.
Full List of Approved Ministers
Kwabena Mintah Akandoh – Minister-Designate for Health
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa – Minister-Designate for Foreign Affairs
Issifu Seidu – Minister-Designate for Climate Change and Sustainability
Francis Owusu Antwi – Minister-Designate for Bono East Region
Wilbert Petty Brentum – Minister-Designate for Western North Region
Salisu Bi-Awuribe – Minister-Designate for Savannah Region
Joseph Nelson – Minister-Designate for Western Region
Joseph Addae Akwaboa – Minister-Designate for Bono Region
Felix Kwakye Ofosu – Minister of State-Designate for Government Communications
Ekow Panyin Okyere Eduamoah – Minister-Designate for Central Region
Charles Lwanga Puozuing – Minister-Designate for Upper West Region
Charity Gardiner – Minister-Designate for Ahafo Region