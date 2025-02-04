New BoG Governor must halt duties until approval – Afenyo-Markin tells Mahama

Minority Leader and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has written to President John Mahama, raising concerns over the newly appointed Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiamah, assuming his role before receiving the necessary approval.
He argues that Dr Asiamah’s participation in meetings and official activities before his confirmation by the Council of State is troubling and sets a bad precedent for the country.
Dr Asiamah was appointed as Governor of the central bank in a letter dated Friday, 31st January 2025, replacing Dr Ernest Addison, who has proceeded on leave ahead of his retirement on 28th March 2025. However, the appointment remains subject to approval by the Council of State.
Meanwhile, in a letter dated Monday, 3rd February, Mr Afenyo-Markin noted that despite this caveat, Dr Asiamah has already assumed office, raising concerns over potential constitutional breaches:
With all due respect, Your Excellency, it is concerning that an individual who has merely been nominated and whose appointment is still pending approval by the Council of State has taken on the responsibilities of the office in the absence of such approval. This raises serious procedural and constitutional concerns, particularly given that the Council of State has not yet been constituted.
The letter further stated:
It is worth considering the precedent this sets. If, for instance, a judicial nominee were to take their seat in court and begin administering justice before receiving the necessary approvals from the Judicial Council, it would be widely deemed inappropriate. The same principle must apply in this instance.
The Minority Leader further questioned:
Furthermore, should the Council of State, upon its constitution, decide against approving Dr Asiamah’s nomination, what measures will be taken to address the actions he has already undertaken in his assumed capacity?
Alexander Afenyo-Markin, therefore, urged the President to direct Dr Johnson Asiamah to refrain from engaging in official duties at the Bank of Ghana until his nomination has been duly approved by the Council of State.
However, Acting Spokesperson for the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has dismissed the Minority Leader’s argument. In a social media post, he wrote: