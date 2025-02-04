6 appointments by President Mahama that have sparked controversy

Since assuming office on 7 January 2025, President John Dramani Mahama has quickly set to work making key appointments to state institutions and filling ministerial positions as part of his government restructuring. While some of his appointments have been widely commended, others have stirred concerns among a section of Ghanaians, who have raised reservations about the individuals chosen for these roles.

These concerns mainly revolve around allegations that some nominees are affiliated with the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP). These decisions have sparked heated discussions among political analysts, opposition parties, and the general public.

In this article, we explore six of President Mahama’s most contentious appointments, delving into the reasons behind the backlash and the broader impact these appointments could have on governance and national discourse.

1. Anthony Kwasi Sarpong – Ghana Revenue Authority

Arguably the most controversial appointment was that of Anthony Kwasi Sarpong as the Acting Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). He was appointed to this role by President Mahama following the resignation of his predecessor, Julie Essiam, on 20 January 2025.

However, Sarpong’s appointment was immediately opposed by a faction calling itself the NDC Loyalists Against Injustice, who accused him of being affiliated with the NPP. Subsequently, a private citizen, Emmanuella Sarfowaah, filed a lawsuit against President Mahama over his decision to appoint Sarpong.

The legal action, brought through the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, challenged the validity of the appointment, citing conflict of interest concerns, as Sarpong was believed to still hold an interest in KPMG.

However, after Sarpong’s resignation from KPMG, the suit was withdrawn by the plaintiff.

2. Professor Ransford Gyampo – Ghana Shippers’ Authority

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a renowned political analyst, was appointed by President Mahama to the Ghana Shippers' Authority replacing Kwesi Baffour Sarpong.

His appointment sparked some controversy, with members of the public questioning his political neutrality, given his involvement in political analysis.

However, in response, Professor Gyampo welcomed the appointment, expressing his commitment to fulfilling his responsibilities and stating that his decision to accept the role was well considered.

3. Professor Kobby Mensah – Ghana Tourism Development Company Limited

Another academic appointment that stirred debate was that of Professor Kobby Mensah, a renowned expert in tourism marketing and an Associate Professor at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), who was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Development Company Limited.

Critics voiced concerns about his political neutrality, similar to the controversy surrounding Professor Ransford Gyampo. These concerns were raised because of his academic background and the potential political implications of his new role.

4. Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh – Constitutional Review Committee

Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh’s appointment as Chairman of the Constitutional Review Committee also sparked controversy. The committee, which comprises prominent individuals such as Dr. Rainer Akumperigeya as Secretary and Justice Sophia Adinyirah as a member, was tasked with reviewing the constitution.

A group calling itself the United Movement for Development challenged the appointment, accusing Professor Prempeh of supporting LGBTQ activities. Despite the backlash, President Mahama inaugurated the committee on Thursday, 30 January 2025.

5. Dr Randy Abbey – Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD)

Dr Randy Abbey, a renowned media personality with over two decades of experience in the media industry, was appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) on 21 January 2025. Abbey, who previously hosted the Good Morning Ghana show on Accra-based Metro TV, faced scrutiny regarding his transition from the media landscape into the political arena.

Concerns were raised over how his new role might influence the political dynamics of the cocoa industry, given his prior media involvement.

6. Rev. Ing. Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko – National Communications Authority (NCA)

President Mahama appointed Rev. Ing. Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko as the Acting Director-General of the National Communications Authority (NCA). However, this appointment has not been well received by some party members, leading to protests at the NCA office.

The protesters accused Fianko of working against the interests of the NDC during his previous role when he allegedly led a group of NCA officials to close down pro-NDC radio stations, which further fuelled the controversy surrounding his appointment.

Conclusion