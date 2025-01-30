Prof. Gyampo breaks silence on Shippers’ Authority CEO appointment amid backlash

Renowned political analyst, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has finally addressed his appointment as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority. His statement comes in response to mixed reactions, with some members of the public questioning his political neutrality.

Professor Gyampo was appointed by President John Mahama in accordance with Article 195 of the 1992 Constitution and the Ghana Shippers’ Authority Act, 1974. He replaces Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, who was appointed to the role in November 2023 under former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.

In a brief social media post on Thursday, 30th January, Professor Gyampo welcomed the appointment and expressed his commitment to fulfilling his new responsibilities. He wrote:

There can be no neutrality when one is tasked to help right what is wrong in the service of the NATION. Thank you Prez Mahama; and humbled by the many congratulatory texts. I’ll serve GHANA and remain the YAW GYAMPO that u all know.

Brief Profile of Prof. Gyampo

Born on 31st March 1977 in Accra, Ghana, Prof. Ransford Edward Van Gyampo is a Professor of Political Science and the Founding Director of the Centre for European Studies at the University of Ghana, with 20 years of teaching and research experience.

Prof. Gyampo is a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Government and International Relations at the University of South Florida, USA, and a Visiting Professor at the Institute of Advanced Studies at the University of Bristol, United Kingdom. He also worked at the Governance Unit of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA-Ghana) for 14 years, rising through the ranks from Research Assistant to Senior Research Fellow.

For 10 years, he served as the Coordinator of the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy-sponsored Ghana Political Parties Programme (NIMD-GPPP). He is also a member of Ghana’s Electoral Reforms Committee, where he played a crucial role in identifying challenges within Ghana’s electoral system and proposing reforms to the Electoral Commission.

Additionally, he serves on the Representation of the People’s Amendment Act (ROPAA) Consultative Committee, established by the Electoral Commission of Ghana. Prof. Gyampo is also a member of the Governing Council of the University of Ghana and currently serves as the President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UG-UTAG), having previously been its General Secretary for two years.

About the Ghana Shippers’ Authority