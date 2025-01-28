Mahama sacks Rev. Ogbarmey Tetteh; appoints Dr. James Avedzi as SEC Director-General

President John Dramani Mahama has terminated the appointment of Reverend Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh as the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In a letter dated Monday, 27th January, the Secretary of the President instructed him to hand over his duties to Dr. James Klutse Avedzi, who will act as the new Director-General of the Commission.

Reverend Ogbarmey Tetteh was appointed as the Director-General of SEC in 2017 during the administration of former President Akufo-Addo. He succeeded Dr. Adu Anane-Antwi, who retired from the Commission in December 2016.

Profile of Dr. James Klutse Avedzi

Dr. Avedzi was the immediate past Member of Parliament for Ketu North Constituency in the Volta Region, serving on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for two decades before deciding to end his tenure.

He holds a PhD from Universidad Empresarial De Costa Rica (UNEM), ICA-G (Institute of Chartered Accountants), an MBA from the University of Liverpool, and an MCIT from the Ghana Chartered Institute of Taxation.

Dr. Avedzi worked as the principal accountant at the Controller and Accountant General's Department in Accra from 1995 before venturing into politics in 2004. He was the former Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament and also served as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

Additionally, he was the Deputy Minority Leader for the NDC in Parliament.

About SEC