Alex Segbefia named Vice President’s Chief of Staff – Full list of appointees

Former Deputy Chief of Staff Alex Segbefia has been appointed as Chief of Staff to the Office of the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang. This was disclosed in a statement dated Tuesday, 28th January, by the President’s Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.
The statement also announced additional appointments to the Vice President's office, including Professor Theresah Ennin as Presidential Staffer and Special Aide to the Vice President, and Ms Daniella Mavis Mathias as Secretary to the Vice President.
The statement read:
President John Dramani Mahama has approved the appointment of the following individuals to the Office of the Vice President. They are expected to bring their wealth of experience and expertise to their respective roles and contribute significantly to the Resetting Ghana agenda to build the Ghana we want.
Below is the full list of appointees:
Alex Percival Segbefia – Chief of Staff to Vice President
Mrs Alberta Graham – Head of Administration
Professor Theresah Ennin – Presidential Staffer & Special Aide to the Vice President
Ms Daniella Mavis Mathias – Secretary to the Vice President
Dr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo – Policy Adviser, Political
Prof Sharif Mahmud Khalid – Policy Adviser, Economic
Dr Hamza Zakaria – Policy Adviser, Economic
Ms Mansa Amoa Awuah – Policy Adviser, Finance
Dr Miriam Rahinatu Iddrisu – Policy Adviser, Social Sector
Maame Ama Pratt – Press Secretary
Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was sworn into office as Ghana’s Vice President on Tuesday, 7th January 2025. Her ascension marks a transformative chapter in the nation’s political landscape, symbolising progress, gender equality, and a fresh vision for leadership.