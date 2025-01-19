Mahama appoints Charlotte Osei, Kwasi Prempeh to Constitutional Review Committee

President John Mahama has appointed Mrs. Charlotte Osei and Prof. H. Kwasi Prempeh as members of the newly established Constitutional Review Committee. The committee was created as part of his promise to implement the Constitutional Review Process.

In a statement issued on January 19 by the Acting Spokesperson to the President, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, the committee is expected to identify and address gaps and challenges in implementing the 2010 Constitution Review Commission’s recommendations and the 2023 Constitution Review Consultative Committee’s work. The committee would also engage with key stakeholders to gain their inputs on proposals for the amendment of the 1992 Constitution as an effort towards improving democratic governance in the country.

The Committee will present the recommendations from their revisions for constitutional amendments within five months for consideration by the government.

Prof. H. Kwasi Prempeh would chair the committee and former Electoral Commissioner, Mrs. Charlotte Osei would serve as a member.

List of the Constitutional Review Committee members are as follows;

1. Prof. H Kwasi Prempeh - Chairman

2. Justice Sophia Adinyirah - Member

3. Prof. Kwame Karikari - Member

4. Mrs. Charlotte Osei - Member

5. Dr. Godwin Djokoto - Member

6. Ibrahim Tanko Amidu - Member

7. Dr. Esi Ansah - Member