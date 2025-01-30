President Mahama swears in 8-member Constitutional Review Committee

President John Dramani Mahama has sworn in members of the newly established Constitutional Review Committee on Thursday, 30th January 2025. The committee was constituted by the President on 19th January as part of his campaign promise to implement the Constitutional Review Process.

The committee comprises Prof. H. Kwasi Prempeh as Chairman and Dr. Rainer Akumperigeya as Secretary, with Justice Sophia Adinyirah, Prof. Kwame Karikari, Mrs. Charlotte Osei, Dr. Godwin Djokoto, Ibrahim Tanko Amidu, and Dr. Esi Ansah as members.

In a brief swearing-in ceremony at the Jubilee House, members, led by President Mahama, took the Oath of Office and the Oath of Secrecy, signifying the commencement of their mandate.

Addressing the gathering, President Mahama emphasised the importance of the committee’s task:

The task before you is critical. You are not just reviewing reports and proposing amendments. You are helping to shape the future of our dear nation, Ghana. Your mandate is to carefully examine past recommendations, identify necessary changes, and create a clear roadmap that will finally lead to meaningful constitutional amendments.

He further expressed confidence in their ability to deliver on their mandate:

We are determined to see this process through and have every confidence in your ability to deliver results that will serve both the present and future generations of Ghanaians. I take great pride in the composition of this committee. You have not been chosen out of political consideration but for your integrity, expertise, and commitment to Ghana's progress.

On his part, Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Prempeh, expressed gratitude for the President’s confidence in the committee and commended his resolve to see the constitutional review process through.

He also pledged that the committee would deliver a comprehensive and suitable report to support Ghana’s socio-economic targets.

Mandate of the Committee

The committee is tasked with identifying and addressing gaps and challenges in implementing the recommendations of the 2010 Constitution Review Commission and the 2023 Constitution Review Consultative Committee.

Chaired by Prof. H. Kwasi Prempeh, the committee will also engage key stakeholders to gather input on proposed amendments to the 1992 Constitution, contributing to the enhancement of democratic governance in Ghana.