Dr Randy Abbey named Acting Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cocoa Board

President John Dramani Mahama has, effective Tuesday, 21st January 2025, appointed renowned media personality Dr Randy Abbey as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

A statement signed by the President’s Secretary, Dr Callistus Mahama, confirmed that the appointment was made in accordance with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 12(2) of the Ghana Cocoa Board Act, 1984 (P.N.D.C.L 81).

The decision is, however, subject to the constitutionally required advice of the Board of Ghana Cocoa Board, in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

This appointment comes less than a week after Dr Abbey was named Chairperson of the Management Committee for Ghana's senior national football team, the Black Stars.

In an announcement on Saturday, 18th January, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) outlined the committee’s responsibilities, focusing on the administrative and logistical operations of the team.

Profile of Dr Randy Abbey

With over two decades in the media industry, Dr Randy Abbey is the immediate past host of the Good Morning Ghana show on Accra-based Metro TV. He holds a Doctorate of Business Administration from the Swiss Business School in Zurich, Switzerland.

Additionally, he holds an MBA in General Management from the Australian Institute of Business, a certificate in HR Management and Public Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), and an Advanced Certificate in Public Relations, Advertising, and Marketing from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Functions of COCOBOD