Parliament approves President Mahama’s first batch of ministerial nominees

Parliament has approved President John Dramani Mahama’s first set of ministerial appointments after a successful session held on Monday, 13th January 2025. The nominees were unanimously recommended for approval by the Appointments Committee of Parliament, chaired by First Deputy Speaker Bernard Ahiafor.

The approved nominees include Finance Minister-designate Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Minister-designate for Energy and Green Transition John Jinapor, and Attorney-General and Minister of Justice-designate Dr Dominic Ayine.

The motion for their approval was debated during the 3rd Sitting of the 1st Meeting of the 1st Session of the 9th Parliament, presided over by Second Deputy Speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako on Tuesday, 21st January.

Both the Majority and Minority caucuses acknowledged the nominees' competence and their ability to lead their respective ministries based on past performances, culminating in unanimous approval after hours of deliberation.

President Mahama is expected to swear in the approved nominees in a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House on Wednesday January 22, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Appointments Committee has commenced vetting the President’s second batch of nominees. On Monday, 20th January, the committee considered the nominations of Kwame Governs Agbodza for the Ministry of Roads and Highways, Haruna Iddrisu for the Ministry of Education, and Eric Opoku for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

Additionally, President Mahama has submitted a third batch of ministerial nominees to Parliament as of Tuesday, 21st January. Prominent appointees in this batch include Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa as the Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs, Dr Edward Omane Boamah for the Ministry of Defence, Samuel Nartey George for the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, and Kwabena Mintah Akandoh for the Ministry of Health.