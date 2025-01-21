President John Dramani Mahama has announced a fresh set of key appointments to the Office of the President. A statement from the presidency highlighted that these appointments reflect President Mahama’s commitment to effective and responsive leadership, aiming to strengthen governance and enhance operational efficiency.

In the statement dated Tuesday, 21st January, acting Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu emphasised the President’s confidence that the appointees will bring their expertise and dedication to their respective roles, contributing significantly to national progress and development .

Notable names on the list include former Finance Minister Seth Terkper , former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Nana Yaa Jantuah, and Stanislav Dogbe.

Full List of New Appointments to the Presidency

Larry Gbevlo-Lartey - Special Envoy to the Alliance of Sahelian States

Earlier Appointments Announced on 6th January

The latest appointments follow an earlier release on 6th January 2025, in which the President announced his first set of appointments, including:

Julius Debrah – Chief of Staff

Dr Callistus Mahama – Executive Secretary to the President

Prosper Douglas Bani – Head of Interim Security Taskforce

Dr Valerie Sawyerr – Senior Presidential Adviser, Governmental Affairs

Augustus Goosie Tanoh – Presidential Adviser Responsible for 24-hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development

Marietta Agyeiwaa Brew – Legal Counsel to the President

Felix Kwakye Ofosu – Acting Spokesperson to the President

These appointments showcase a balance of seasoned professionals and diverse expertise, reaffirming the administration’s resolve to drive Ghana’s development agenda effectively.