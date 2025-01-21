Pulse logo
Stan Dogbe, Terkper named in new appointments to the presidency; see full list

21 January 2025 at 6:07

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a fresh set of key appointments to the Office of the President. A statement from the presidency highlighted that these appointments reflect President Mahama’s commitment to effective and responsive leadership, aiming to strengthen governance and enhance operational efficiency.

In the statement dated Tuesday, 21st January, acting Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu emphasised the President’s confidence that the appointees will bring their expertise and dedication to their respective roles, contributing significantly to national progress and development.

Notable names on the list include former Finance Minister Seth Terkper, former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Nana Yaa Jantuah, and Stanislav Dogbe.

Full List of New Appointments to the Presidency

  1. Mrs Joyce Bawah Mogtari - Presidential Adviser & Special Aide to the President

  2. Stanislav Xoese Dogbe - Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations)

  3. Nana Oye Bampoe Addo - Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration)

  4. Seth Emmanuel Terkper - Presidential Adviser on the Economy

  5. Professor Francis Dodoo - Presidential Adviser, National Anti-Corruption Programme

  6. Larry Gbevlo-Lartey - Special Envoy to the Alliance of Sahelian States

  7. Nana Yaa Jantuah - Presidential Staffer

  8. Beatrice Annangfio - Presidential Staffer

  9. Shamima Muslim - Deputy Presidential Spokesperson

  10. Professor Kwaku Danso-Boafo - Cabinet Secretary

Earlier Appointments Announced on 6th January

The latest appointments follow an earlier release on 6th January 2025, in which the President announced his first set of appointments, including:

  • Julius Debrah – Chief of Staff

  • Dr Callistus Mahama – Executive Secretary to the President

  • Prosper Douglas Bani – Head of Interim Security Taskforce

  • Dr Valerie Sawyerr – Senior Presidential Adviser, Governmental Affairs

  • Augustus Goosie Tanoh – Presidential Adviser Responsible for 24-hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development

  • Marietta Agyeiwaa Brew – Legal Counsel to the President

  • Felix Kwakye Ofosu – Acting Spokesperson to the President

These appointments showcase a balance of seasoned professionals and diverse expertise, reaffirming the administration’s resolve to drive Ghana’s development agenda effectively.

