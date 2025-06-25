Pressure mounts on DStv Ghana to slash prices as customer boycott looms

Pressure is mounting on DStv Ghana, the local subsidiary of MultiChoice—Africa’s leading satellite television provider—to reduce subscription prices, as the company faces a possible boycott from disgruntled consumers.

A section of frustrated users has taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction, calling for a significant reduction in subscription fees. Their demands come amid the recent strengthening and relative stability of the Ghanaian Cedi against major international currencies.

In a public notice dated 17th June, DStv Ghana announced an upgrade offer across all its DStv and GOtv packages at discounted rates.

According to the statement, signed by Managing Director Alex Okyere, the move reflects the company’s commitment to delivering premium video entertainment experiences in response to Ghana’s ongoing economic recovery.

The company explained that customers who subscribe to any DStv or GOtv package would be automatically upgraded to the next higher tier at no extra cost.

Despite the gesture, the response from the public has been largely negative. Many users argue that a temporary upgrade does not address the core issue of high monthly subscription fees.

As part of growing efforts to force a price reduction, some customers have initiated online campaigns using hashtags such as #FixDstvPrices and #BoycottDstvGhana, with plans to boycott the service starting 11th July 2025.

Below are some reactions:

Day 17 to feel served properly. Subscription mu imprisonment . We continue to bin dstv until they reduce their prices. We ain’t asking for more. @DStv_Ghana @DStv. ur days of milking is over.

Dear @DStv_Ghana, This is one of the decoders in my name. Soon, the two will also be packed if I continue to pay Compact+ to watch only three channels. Review your packages and allow customers to choose how much they spend.

@DStv_Ghana it’s only right you do the needful! It’s either you reduce your subscription or create a subscription for only football and its related channels. #reducepricesnow