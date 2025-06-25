PURC hikes power tariff from July 1, water rates unchanged

Consumers of electricity in Ghana will see an increase in tariffs starting Tuesday, 1st July 2025. The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) announced the adjustment in its latest Quarterly Tariff Review, dated 25th June.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 25th June, the PURC revealed a 2.45% upward review of electricity tariffs across all consumer categories. Water tariffs, however, remain unchanged.

The review, part of the Commission’s quarterly tariff adjustment cycle, was attributed to multiple economic indicators.

These include the Ghana Cedi to US Dollar exchange rate, projected inflation for the third quarter of 2025, changes in natural gas prices, the cost of alternative fuels, and outstanding revenue obligations in the energy sector.

According to the statement signed by PURC Executive Secretary Dr Shafic Suleman, the new pricing reflects a weighted average exchange rate of GHS10.3052 to the dollar, a projected inflation rate of 20.67%, and a rise in the Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACoG) from USD 7.6289/MMBtu to USD 7.7134/MMBtu.

The electricity generation mix for the period remains unchanged, with hydro contributing 28.80% and thermal sources accounting for 71.20%.

The Commission also noted the inclusion of a GHS488 million revenue shortfall accumulated over the past three quarters, alongside reserve capacity and 27% of the cost of alternative fuels such as Distillate Fuel Oil (DFO), Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO), and Light Crude Oil (LCO).

Summary of Approved Electricity Tariffs Effective 1st July 2025

Residential Customers

Lifeline (0–30 kWh):

Energy Charge: GHp/kWh 77.6274 → 79.5308

Service Charge: GHp/month 213.0000 (unchanged)

All Other Residential:

0–300 kWh: GHp/kWh 175.8743 → 180.1867

301+ kWh: GHp/kWh 232.3892 → 238.0873

Service Charge: GHp/month 1073.0886 (unchanged)

Non-Residential Customers

0–300 kWh: GHp/kWh 158.7868 → 162.6801

301+ kWh: GHp/kWh 197.3338 → 202.1723

Service Charge: GHp/month 1242.8245 (unchanged)

Special Load Tariff (SLT) Customers

Low Voltage (LV):

Energy Charge: GHp/kWh 236.9769 → 242.7874

Service Charge: GHp/month 50,000.00

Medium Voltage (MV):

MV: GHp/kWh 189.1609 → 193.7990

MV-2: GHp/kWh 123.4162 → 126.4423

Service Charge: GHp/month 50,000.00

High Voltage (HV):

Standard: GHp/kWh 189.1609 → 193.7990

HV Mines: GHp/kWh 495.9255 → 508.0854

Service Charge: GHp/month 50,000.00