NIA offices deserted as staff begin indefinite strike over unpaid allowances

Operations at all National Identification Authority (NIA) offices across the country have come to a halt following an indefinite strike declared by staff over unpaid allowances.

The industrial action, which began on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, has left regional, district, and premium centres deserted, disrupting all NIA-related services nationwide.

In a statement issued on Monday, 23 June, the leadership of the Public Services Workers’ Union (PSWU) at the NIA announced the strike, citing the Ministry of Finance’s failure to pay their Operational Support Allowance.

According to the union, the allowance was the outcome of negotiations concluded in July 2024 between the government represented by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Ministry of Finance and union representatives. Payments began in August 2024 but were halted in January 2025, despite repeated assurances of resolution.

The statement added:

Throughout this period, staff have exercised considerable patience and restraint, largely out of respect for assurances from NIA Management, who communicated that tireless efforts were being made to resolve the matter and resume payments.

The union further noted:

Part of Management's communication regarding these efforts was evident during a press briefing held on June 18, 2025, where Management publicly re-echoed their assurance that the outstanding allowances would be paid "very, very soon." Despite this and many assurances, as of today, especially after a crunch meeting at the Finance Ministry, no concrete steps or timelines have been provided to address the matter.

Repeated follow-ups, constructive engagement, and our willingness to cooperate in good faith have unfortunately not been met with the seriousness and urgency the situation requires.