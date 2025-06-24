NPP tensions deepen over ex-MMDCEs’ support for Dr Bawumia

Tensions within the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) are escalating following claims that over 220 former Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) have endorsed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the party's preferred flagbearer for the 2028 general elections.

However, in a dramatic twist, a breakaway faction of former MMDCEs has denied endorsing the former Vice President, insisting that no such collective decision was made.

The group, numbering around ten (10), described the reports as misleading and cautioned that premature endorsements could deepen existing divisions within the party.

Speaking to the press after their meeting with Dr Bawumia at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Monday, 23rd June, the group’s spokesperson clarified their position.

We previously met Kennedy Agyapong and later Dr Bryan Acheampong to listen to their visions. Today, we also met with former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. However, at no point did we, as a collective, decide to endorse his candidacy. Any reports claiming an official endorsement are inaccurate. There was no consultation or agreement.

The spokesperson added that unity must be prioritised ahead of the party’s internal contest.

We do not want a repeat of 2024, where early endorsements contributed to disunity. Our concerns at the time were dismissed, and we believe such actions only fractured party cohesion.

The development feeds into the rising political temperature within the NPP as it prepares for its presidential primaries, scheduled for Saturday, 31st January 2026.

Dr Bawumia remains a leading contender in the race but faces strong competition from prominent figures including Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, and Yaw Osei Adutwum.