NPP flagbearer race heats up as over 200 ex-MMDCEs snub Agyapong to endorse Bawumia

The race for the flagbearer position of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) is gradually gaining momentum.

In the latest development, a coalition of over 200 former Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who served under the NPP administration between 2017 and 2024 has officially declared its full support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The group, identifying itself as the Forum of Former MMDCEs for Dr Bawumia, described the former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate as the party’s strongest hope of regaining power in the 2028 general elections.

The endorsement was made public at a press conference held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Monday, 23rd June, following a private meeting with Dr Bawumia.

In a statement, they said:

Our endorsement is not merely symbolic; it is a strategic and operational commitment. With 95% of us having previously served as Constituency and Regional Executives—some for over 16 years—we possess an intimate understanding of the NPP’s structures, dynamics, and electoral needs. We will deploy this experience to ensure Dr Bawumia’s message resonates in every corner of Ghana.

This announcement follows just days after a similar meeting between the group and one of the key contenders in the race, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong. However, the Forum strongly denied reports suggesting that it had endorsed Mr Agyapong.

The lead convener of the group described claims that over 250 former MMDCEs had backed Mr Agyapong as “false”, adding that no official statement had been issued to that effect.

Dr Bawumia’s latest endorsement also comes shortly after he secured the backing of around 60 NPP Members of Parliament.