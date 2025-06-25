SML scandal: OSP arrests former GRA boss, 2 senior SML officials

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has confirmed the arrest of Rev. Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, the former Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), alongside two top officials of Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML), in connection with ongoing investigations into high-level corruption.

The arrested officials from SML are Isaac Crentsil, a former Commissioner of Customs and currently the General Manager at SML, and Christian Tetteh Sottie, a former Technical Advisor who now serves as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

The three individuals were detained overnight on Tuesday, 24th June, after they failed to meet the conditions set for bail.

Their arrests form part of the OSP’s broader inquiry into alleged corruption and related offences surrounding controversial contracts signed between the GRA and SML. These contracts relate specifically to revenue assurance services in Ghana’s petroleum sector.

According to the OSP, the investigation also seeks to establish the accuracy of SML’s claims that its services have helped the country save significant amounts in revenue.

This latest development comes just weeks after OSP operatives raided the offices of SML on Monday, 10th June.

The broader scandal revolves around a $100 million contract awarded to SML by the Ministry of Finance. Investigative journalism outlet The Fourth Estate alleges that the contract was awarded under false pretences and in violation of several laws, including the Public Procurement Act.

SML is reported to have received over $141 million from the government by the end of 2023.