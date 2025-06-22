OSP fires back at Prof. Gyampo over 'vendetta' claims in Ofori-Atta investigation

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has issued a comprehensive rebuttal to comments made by Professor Ransford Gyampo, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, regarding the agency's ongoing investigation into former Finance Minister Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta.

In an official public notice released on Sunday, June 22, 2025, the OSP categorically dismissed Prof. Gyampo's insinuations that the investigation may be motivated by personal grievances rather than legitimate legal concerns.

The anti-corruption agency characterised such suggestions as baseless and potentially harmful to Ghana's broader efforts to combat corruption.

Clarifying the investigation's foundation

The OSP emphasised that its actions concerning the former finance minister are grounded in substantial allegations of corruption and related offences.

The OSP wishes to place on record that its actions involving the former finance minister are based on stated allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences, particularly abuse of office for profit, including the multi-year contract awarded to Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML)

This clarification comes in response to Prof. Gyampo's television appearance on TV3 on June 21, 2025, where he expressed concerns about the motivations behind the investigation.

During the broadcast, Prof. Gyampo stated,

I hope the OSP is not motivated by vendetta but out of patriotism.

adding that if the motivation is anything but patriotic, it could damage the reputation of the special prosecutor.

Revealing concerning interactions

In a significant development, the OSP disclosed that Prof. Gyampo had attempted to contact the office during active investigative operations.

The agency revealed that the Ghana Shippers Authority CEO had reached out while OSP officers and National Security operatives were conducting a legally authorised search of Strategic Mobilisation Limited's premises.

Incidentally, the said CEO called and sent messages to the office in respect of SML while officers of the OSP and National Security were still conducting a legal search of SML's premises

the statement added.

This revelation adds another dimension to the controversy, suggesting that Prof. Gyampo's concerns may extend beyond mere public commentary to direct engagement with ongoing investigative processes.

Defending institutional integrity

The OSP's response reflects a broader concern about maintaining the independence and credibility of anti-corruption investigations in Ghana.

The agency firmly rejected any suggestion of bias or personal motivation, emphasising that its work is guided by evidence and legal standards rather than personal considerations.

The timing and nature of Prof. Gyampo's comments, particularly given his revealed contact with the OSP during active operations, have raised questions about the appropriateness of public officials commenting on ongoing investigations, especially when they may have direct or indirect connections to the matters under review.

Warning against interference

While acknowledging the value of constructive criticism in democratic governance, the special prosecutor issued a stern warning to public officials about the potential consequences of interfering with ongoing investigations.

The OSP cautioned against both direct interference and potentially prejudicial public statements that could compromise investigative processes.

It cautions public officials to refrain from interfering—whether directly or through unfounded public statements, with ongoing investigations. Such actions have the potential to undermine the fight against corruption

the OSP warned.

This warning carries particular significance given Ghana's ongoing efforts to strengthen its anti-corruption framework and maintain public confidence in investigative institutions.