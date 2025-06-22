Mahama appoints Kalsoume Sinare, Kojo Bonsu, and 13 others as Ghana's new ambassadors

President John Dramani Mahama has announced the nomination of 15 individuals for ambassadorial and consular positions, marking his administration's first diplomatic appointments since taking office in January 2025.

The nominations, formalised in a letter dated June 10, 2025, from the Office of the President to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, follow extensive consultations with the Council of State.

Among the prominent nominees is Kalsoume Sinare, an actress and recognised figure in Ghana's entertainment industry, who has been designated as Ghana's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain.

Additionally, Nii Amasah Namoale, a former Member of Parliament for the La Dadekotopon constituency with extensive political experience and demonstrated organisational capabilities, has been selected to serve as Ghana's Ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil.

This appointment is anticipated to strengthen Ghana's diplomatic and economic relations with Latin America's largest economy.

The complete list of nominees and their respective postings includes:

Benjamin A. Quashie has been nominated for the Republic of South Africa, while Kojo Bonsu will represent Ghana in the People's Republic of China.

Hammed Rashid Tunde Ali has been designated for the United Arab Emirates, and Grace El Mahmoud Marabe will serve as Consul-General in Dubai.

Academic and professional expertise features prominently among the nominees, with Prof. Ohene Adjei nominated for the Federal Republic of Germany and Prof. Kwasi Obiri-Danso designated for India.

Dr Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh will represent Ghana in Canada, while Dr Margaret Miewien Chebere has been nominated for Austria.

Additional appointments include Abdul Nasiru-Deen for the Republic of Turkey, Theresah Adjei-Mensah for the Czech Republic, and Labik Joseph Yaani for Equatorial Guinea.

Captain George Kofi Nojoh has been nominated for the Togolese Republic, and Dr Felix Kumah Godwin Anebo will serve in the Republic of Senegal.