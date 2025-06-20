Ghana successfully evacuates citizens from Iran to Turkey and plans operation for Israel

Ghana has successfully evacuated the first batch of its nationals from Iran to Turkey as part of an emergency evacuation strategy implemented by the Mahama administration to protect Ghanaian citizens caught in the escalating Middle East crisis.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that similar evacuation procedures are being finalised for Ghanaians living in Israel.

The evacuation operations represent a significant diplomatic and logistical achievement, demonstrating Ghana's commitment to citizen protection even in complex geopolitical situations involving two nations currently engaged in heightened tensions.

Minister Ablakwa confirmed that "the first batch of Ghanaians in Iran have been evacuated to Turkey successfully," marking the first concrete result of Ghana's proactive approach to protecting its citizens abroad.

Diplomatic coordination and strategy

The evacuation to Turkey provides Ghanaians with a safer location while offering better connectivity options for potential return to Ghana or relocation to other destinations.

The choice of Turkey as the evacuation destination appears strategically sound, given Turkey's relative stability in the region and its established diplomatic relationships with both Iran and Ghana.

Turkey's geographic position also makes it an ideal transit point for further movement of evacuated Ghanaians, whether they choose to return home or relocate to other countries.

The successful completion of this first phase indicates that Ghana's diplomatic machinery worked effectively with Iranian authorities to facilitate the safe passage of its nationals, despite the broader regional tensions and security concerns that have affected the area.

Planned evacuation from Israel

Building on the success of the Iran evacuation, Minister Ablakwa announced that

our fellow nationals living in Israel will be evacuated shortly.

This confirmation provides reassurance to Ghanaian families and communities concerned about their relatives' safety in Israel amid the ongoing security situation.

The timing of the planned Israeli evacuation suggests that Ghana is coordinating these operations carefully, possibly to avoid overwhelming its diplomatic and logistical resources while ensuring that each evacuation receives proper attention and resources for successful execution.

The minister's use of "shortly" indicates that preparations are well advanced, with diplomatic clearances and logistical arrangements likely already in place.

This suggests that lessons learnt from the successful Iran evacuation are being applied to optimise the Israeli operation.

The evacuation operations were coordinated through high-level diplomatic meetings that Minister Ablakwa held with the ambassadors of both countries this week.

On Tuesday, he met with Israeli Ambassador H.E. Roey Gilad, followed by discussions with Iranian Ambassador H.E. Ali Ghomshi on Wednesday.

The meetings afforded me the opportunity to convey the Mahama Administration's emergency evacuation strategy for Ghanaians living in their countries with the two ambassadors for onwards communication to their governments to facilitate border access approvals

Ablakwa explained.

This diplomatic approach demonstrates Ghana's sophisticated understanding of international relations, recognising that successful evacuations require cooperation from host countries.

By engaging directly with both ambassadors, Ghana ensured that its evacuation plans had official diplomatic backing, reducing potential complications during implementation.