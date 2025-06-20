Gomoa East MP accuses GTEC of targeting NDC members over fake doctorate titles

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa East, Desmond De-Graft Paitoo, has accused the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) of politically motivated conduct following the Commission's request for clarification regarding his use of the "Dr" title.

Mr Paitoo expressed concerns that GTEC is selectively targeting members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), stating he is uncertain about who is orchestrating these actions.

The Commission had written to the legislator requesting confirmation of the institution that conferred his doctorate, whether it was earned or honorary, and the date of conferment.

This inquiry forms part of GTEC's broader initiative to address the unauthorised use of unearned or honorary academic titles, particularly among public figures.

The Commission has been implementing stricter oversight of academic title usage in public discourse.

In response to the inquiry, Mr Paitoo, speaking to Channel One on Friday, June 20, announced that he has referred the matter to his legal counsel and humbly and will provide a formal response through his attorneys.

He expressed reservations about both the approach and timing of the Commission's action.

I wonder why GTEC is targeting the NDC members and who is influencing them to do that

If you want to invite me for questioning, write a letter to me personally. I have handed over the case to my lawyer, so I will speak once he responds.

The legislator clarified that he has never utilised the "Dr" title in any official capacity or documentation. He explained that he received an honorary recognition for his professional contributions but has never presented it as an academically earned qualification.

I didn't earn anything on my own; I was honoured for the work that I have done. It is not an academically earned title. Even on my website, I haven't put anything there

Mr Paitoo emphasised.