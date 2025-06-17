The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has expanded its initiative to regulate the improper use of unearned academic titles to include members of Parliament, following a concerning trend of individuals adopting honorary titles without proper academic credentials.

On June 16, 2025, GTEC issued formal correspondence to two parliamentarians from the Central Region: Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, and Desmond De-Graft Paitoo, Member of Parliament for Gomoa East.

Both legislators were formally requested to discontinue the use of the honorary title "Doctor" in their official and public communications.

GTEC emphasised that the unauthorised use of such titles, particularly when lacking proper academic validation, constitutes misleading conduct and violates established academic protocols governing the conferment and recognition of academic distinctions in Ghana.

The Commission noted that this practice has become increasingly prevalent and represents a breach of ethical standards, violating multiple provisions of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023) and other applicable higher education statutes.

Correspondence to Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor

In a letter dated June 16, 2025, GTEC addressed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Awutu Senya East, who was recently appointed to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Board.

The Commission explicitly requested her immediate cessation of the "Doctor" title usage and mandated the submission of verifiable documentation confirming the title's removal from all relevant platforms, including official documents, institutional profiles, websites, letterheads, and other public or professional representations.

The letter emphasised the Commission's expectation of full cooperation and requested prompt confirmation of compliance.

Correspondence to Desmond De-Graft Paitoo

GTEC's communication to the NDC MP for Gomoa East, dated June 3, 2025, required him to cease using the "Doctor" title pending clarification regarding the awarding institution, the nature of the degree (earned versus honorary), the conferment date, and the specific process through which the title was obtained.

The Commission directed the parliamentarian to assume full responsibility for the matter and immediately discontinue the use of the honorary title in any official or public capacity.

GTEC cautioned that non-compliance could result in the exercise of its regulatory authority, including the implementation of appropriate legal sanctions.