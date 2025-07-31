'Don't argue with your wife' - President Mahama advises men from experience

President John Dramani Mahama has offered light-hearted yet insightful advice to men hoping to enjoy long-lasting marriages — don’t waste time arguing with your wife.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Western Regional House of Chiefs, who presented gifts in honour of his 33rd wedding anniversary, President Mahama shared a glimpse into the lessons he has learned from married life.

Reflecting on what has sustained his relationship with First Lady Lordina Mahama over three decades, the president said, “One of the key talents you need to have if you want your marriage to last 33 years is to try not to argue with your wife.”

He recalled a particular moment during their 30th anniversary celebration, which was a major milestone for the couple. “When we achieved 30 years of marriage, it was a big celebration. We were sitting in our pastor’s office after church, talking about the celebration that was coming,” he recounted.

According to him, that conversation took an amusing turn when his wife, Lordina, boldly claimed all the credit for keeping the marriage alive. Mahama admitted he tried to challenge her assertion — but quickly realised it was a battle he couldn’t win.

“I attempted to argue that I had also worked hard in the marriage, but I couldn’t even get a word in. My pastor simply smiled and told me, ‘Don’t argue. You’ll always lose.’ I took that advice, and it’s served me well,” he said with a chuckle.

The exchange sparked laughter among the traditional leaders present, but the message was clear — wisdom, humility, and a sense of humour go a long way in keeping a marriage strong.