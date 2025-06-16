President Mahama gives comedians a run for their money as he MCs church programme

President John Dramani Mahama spent Father’s Day actively participating in church service at the Assemblies of God, Ringway Gospel Centre, where he served as Master of Ceremonies (MC) for the Men’s Ministry celebration.

The event, held at the Ringway Gospel Centre in the Greater Accra Region, marked a special moment as the former president supported his church community in honouring fathers.

The church is the place of worship for President Mahama and his family. In a video shared on Instagram, he was seen welcoming dignitaries who attended the celebration, including an individual he referred to as “his president”.

I will do a few more acknowledgements. We have with us the National Men’s Ministry President. You see, I’m President, but this is my president. With him is the National Men’s Ministry Secretary

In another video posted on Facebook, President Mahama cracked a joke that sent the congregation into laughter. Drawing from his background in communication, he skillfully engaged the audience, ensuring the programme was lively and enjoyable.

The president attended the service with some of his children and was accompanied by British-Ghanaian boxing champion, Anthony Joshua.