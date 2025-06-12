Sam George gives pardoned radio stations 30 days to regularise operations or face shutdown

The Minister for Communications, Samuel Nartey George, has announced that radio stations recently shut down by the National Communications Authority (NCA) have been granted a 30-day grace period to rectify outstanding regulatory breaches.

He emphasised that failure to comply within the stipulated timeframe would result in the stations being shut down again.

In a Facebook post following President John Dramani Mahama’s intervention, the Ningo-Prampram MP stated:

The President has asked that the National Communications Authority, Ghana, show clemency to the defaulting media houses. We have complied and issued a 30-day grace period.

He further added:

Let the facts, however, show that this action was in line with the law and not arbitrary. We would apply the law after the grace period.

On Thursday, 12 June 2025, the NCA issued a directive ordering non-compliant FM stations to suspend operations on their assigned frequencies. The Authority said the decision followed persistent regulatory violations, citing Regulations 54 and 56 of the Electronic Communications Regulations, 2011 (L.I. 1991), as well as breaches of the conditions tied to their broadcasting licences.

A total of approximately sixty-two (62) stations have been affected. These stations currently do not hold valid broadcasting authorisations or do not have a Certificate of Compliance to commence operations and may only resume once all regulatory infractions have been addressed and rectified

The suspension directive stems from a broader enforcement mandate issued by the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, instructing the NCA to apply sanctions following a comprehensive Frequency Audit. The audit aimed to ensure strict compliance with Ghana’s licensing and operational standards in the broadcasting sector.

During the first phase of the audit, the following violations were identified:

28 stations were found operating on expired licences. Some had previously been ordered to cease broadcasting in 2024 but continued to operate illegally, breaching Section 2 (4) of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775).

14 stations had their authorisations revoked after failing to commence operations within two years. Despite seeking inspections to resume operations, several stations remained on air without fulfilling requirements, violating Regulation 54 of L.I. 1991.

13 stations had applied for continued operation and received provisional authorisation but failed to pay the full required fees. As such, they lacked valid licences, constituting a breach of Section 2 (4) of Act 775.

7 stations had paid provisional fees but had not yet received final authorisation due to incomplete fulfilment of regulatory requirements under Regulation 54.