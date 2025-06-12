KMA officials begin mass arrests of drivers who refuse to reduce transport fares (Video)

Officials from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) have embarked on an enforcement exercise to clamp down on commercial drivers who are flouting a directive to reduce transport fares.

This follows the Ghana Private Road Transport Union’s (GPRTU) nationwide order for a 15% fare reduction, which took effect on Saturday, 24th May 2025.

The fare adjustment was introduced after a significant drop in fuel prices and a steady appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi against the US dollar—conditions that were expected to ease the economic strain on passengers.

However, compliance with the directive has been far from widespread.

On 25th May, Pulse Ghana reported that most drivers in Accra had ignored the new directive and continued to charge the old fares. A similar trend was observed by Citi News, which visited several transport terminals and found that only a handful of drivers had revised their fares in line with the GPRTU’s instructions.

In response, KMA officials have deployed teams to monitor key transport hubs across the city, identifying and penalising drivers who refuse to comply. The Assembly has emphasised its commitment to ensuring passengers are not short-changed, urging the public to report instances of overcharging.