Trotro or Buy a Car? The true cost of owning a car vs. using public transport

For many people especially Ghanaians, the decision to buy a car or stick with public transport is a major financial and lifestyle choice.

While owning a car offers convenience and comfort, using trotros, taxis, and ride-hailing services can be far more affordable.

But which option is truly better? Let’s break down the real costs and benefits of each.

1. The Cost of Owning a Car in Ghana

Initial Purchase Price

Buying a car in Ghana is expensive. A decent used car can cost anywhere from GH₵80,000 to GH₵300,000, depending on the model and condition. If you opt for a brand-new car, expect to pay even more.

Fuel Costs

With rising fuel prices, maintaining a car is becoming more expensive. As of 2025, petrol prices fluctuate between GH₵13 and GH₵15 per litre. A regular sedan consuming 8 litres per 100km could cost you around GH₵1,300 - GH₵2,000 per month, depending on usage.

Maintenance and Repairs

Regular servicing (oil changes, tyre replacements, brake fixes) can cost around GH₵3,000 - GH₵5,000 per year, and unexpected repairs can push that figure higher.

Insurance and Road Worthiness

Car insurance in Ghana ranges from GH₵1,500 - GH₵5,000 annually, depending on the coverage. Roadworthiness certification and licensing also add to the yearly costs.

Parking and Tolls

If you live or work in Accra, parking fees can cost GH₵5 to GH₵20 per day, adding up to about GH₵1,000+ annually. If you frequently use toll roads, expect additional charges.

Depreciation

Unlike land, cars lose value over time. A car you buy for GH₵100,000 today may be worth only GH₵60,000 in three years. That’s money lost without even considering maintenance costs. Total Estimated Yearly Cost of Owning a Car: GH₵20,000 - GH₵35,000+ (excluding purchase price).

2. The Cost of Using Public Transport

Trotro Fares

Trotro fares in Accra range from GH₵3 to GH₵15 per trip, depending on distance. If your daily round-trip commute costs GH₵20, you’ll spend about GH₵500 - GH₵700 per month.

Taxis and Ride-Hailing Services

Occasionally using a Bolt, Uber, or Yango can cost between GH₵30 - GH₵100 per ride. Frequent users may spend GH₵1,500 - GH₵2,500 per month, which can be close to maintaining a car.

Hidden Costs of Public Transport

Unreliability: Trotros don’t follow strict schedules.

Overcrowding: Standing in a packed minibus during rush hour isn’t fun.

Comfort and Safety: Unlike private cars, you’re at the mercy of reckless drivers and poor road conditions.

Total Estimated Yearly Cost of Public Transport: GH₵6,000 - GH₵12,000 (with occasional taxis and ride-hailing), unless you live in Kasoa.

3. Convenience vs. Cost – Which One Wins?

Factor Owning a Car Public Transport Cost Average (GH₵20,000+ per year) Average (GH₵9,000+ per year) Convenience High (anytime travel) Low (waiting, delays) Comfort High (A/C, personal space) Low (crowds, discomfort) Maintenance Hassle High (servicing, breakdowns) None (just pay & ride) Flexibility High (go anywhere) Low (fixed routes)

4. So, Should You Buy a Car?

When Buying a Car Makes Sense:

You have a stable income that can cover all expenses without financial strain.

You frequently travel long distances where public transport is inefficient.

Your job or lifestyle requires a flexible schedule and mobility.

You prefer comfort and convenience over saving money.

When Sticking with Public Transport is Smarter:

You don’t want to spend thousands on car maintenance, fuel, and insurance.

You live and work in a well-connected area where trotros and taxis are readily available.

You don’t mind occasional inconveniences like waiting for transport.

You want to save money for bigger goals like buying land or investing.

Final Verdict

If you prioritise financial savings and don’t mind the hustle of public transport, sticking with trotros and taxis is the smarter choice. However, if you value comfort, flexibility, and can afford the extra cost, owning a car is a worthy investment.