GRA confirms income tax assessment for Richard Quaye, denies freezing accounts

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has confirmed issuing an income tax assessment for Ghanaian businessman and founder of Bills Micro Credit Ltd, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, while clarifying that it has not frozen his accounts.

In a statement dated 27th March, the GRA explained that the assessment forms part of routine procedures to ensure compliance among taxpayers.

It emphasised that enforcement actions are only taken when taxpayers refuse to cooperate after an assessment has been issued.

The statement outlined the standard procedures followed in tax assessments:

GRA engages all taxpayers to assess their incomes earned and follows a standard procedure in communicating with them. These processes include, writing to request taxpayers to voluntarily declare their income; raising assessments when they fail to declare their income by the due date and following due processes to request for the payment of the tax due.

It further stated:

Enforcement actions such as garnishment of accounts are resorted to only after taxpayers have refused to cooperate with the Authority following the tax assessments raised.

The GRA reiterated that while an income tax assessment has been raised for Mr Quaye, no enforcement measures have been taken:

In the case of Mr. Richard Nii Armah Quaye, GRA has not commenced any enforcement action against him including freezing his bank accounts. The Authority has issued an assessment on him relating to his income taxes.

The GRA urged all eligible taxpayers to comply with tax regulations by voluntarily declaring their income and making the necessary payments.