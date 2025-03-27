NIB intercepts 3.3 tonnes of cocaine worth $350 million en route to Accra

The National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) has successfully intercepted a significant shipment of cocaine weighing 3.3 metric tonnes destined for Accra from the Western Region.

The meticulously executed operation took place on March 4, 2025, at Pedu Junction in Cape Coast, where authorities discovered 143 sacks of raw cocaine concealed beneath sand in a tipper truck.

The vehicle, originating from Takoradi in the Western Region, was en route to Weija in Accra with two occupants onboard.

The interception followed extensive intelligence-gathering efforts by the NIB.

Preliminary field tests conducted by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) confirmed the substance as cocaine, with the initial seizure amounting to 2,974 kilograms.

In a subsequent intelligence-led operation on March 8, NIB officers raided a suspect’s residence, uncovering an additional 13 sacks and one bag of suspected cocaine, weighing 345.07 kilograms.

Comprehensive laboratory analyses by NACOC and the Ghana Standards Authority later verified the total consignment of 3,319.68 kilograms as high-purity cocaine, with purity levels ranging between 50% and 70%.

The seized narcotics, with an estimated street value surpassing $350 million, are suspected to have been smuggled into Ghana via maritime routes using fishing vessels.

Two individuals, Isaac Quaicoe and Kenneth Cobbinah, have been remanded into custody and are expected to reappear before the court on April 2, 2025.

The NIB has identified additional suspects still at large and is intensifying efforts to apprehend them, ensuring that all parties involved face the full rigour of the law.