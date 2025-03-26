Oppong-Peprah reveals what he'll do in retirement after 41 years in the military

After an illustrious 41-year tenure in the Ghana Armed Forces, retired General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, the immediate past Chief of the Defence Staff, has embraced retirement as a long-anticipated personal liberation.
The decorated officer characterises this transition as entering a life unbound by military obligations, where he now enjoys complete autonomy over his time and schedule.
Reflecting on his exceptional service, General Oppong-Peprah stated:
I feel so excited that after 41 years of dedicated service to the Ghana Armed Forces, I am about to have my freedom and be able to sleep and wake up at my own time. It is a big excitement.
He identified his pinnacle achievement as attaining Ghana's first four-star generalship:
The highlight of my career was becoming a four-star general, which is the highest rank every military officer aspires to. I am proud of myself for being the first four-star general of the Ghana Armed Forces and serving as the Chief of Defence Staff.
Interim military leadership appointments
The Ghana Armed Forces has announced the following acting service chiefs pending Council of State consultation:
Acting Chief of Defence Staff: Brigadier General William Agyapong
Acting Chief of Army Staff: Brigadier General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu
Acting Chief of Naval Staff: Commodore Godwin Livinus Bessing
Acting Chief of Air Staff: Air Commodore Eric Agyen-Frempong
Acting Chief of Staff: Brigadier General Glover Ashong Annan
These interim appointments form part of broader strategic reforms being instituted by national leadership to modernise defence administration and accelerate institutional development.
The Council of State will conduct final reviews before confirming the positions.