29-year-old man who assaulted woman with baby in viral video remanded 

An Accra-based gender violence court has remanded suspect Nii Baah Afful into custody after he was captured in a widely circulated video assaulting a young woman carrying a baby.

Afful was arrested on Friday, March 21, 2025, and has been remanded for two weeks. He is expected to reappear in court on April 9, 2025.

Police reports indicate that the incident occurred on Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Korle Gonno following a dispute between the 29-year-old fisherman and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Francisca Aryee.

The couple, who share two children, live together.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Aryee attempted to leave for her mother’s home when Afful allegedly attacked her.

The disturbing video shows him repeatedly striking her with a stick after she reportedly told him she had found a new partner whom she described as “more handsome and responsible” and no longer wanted to continue their relationship.

Police statement

Calls for stronger action against domestic violence

This incident has sparked renewed demands for stricter measures to combat domestic violence in Ghana.

Advocacy groups are urging intensified public education on domestic abuse and the legal options available to victims.

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has been called upon to enhance awareness campaigns, ensuring victims understand their rights and the steps to seek justice.

Additionally, stakeholders emphasize the need for the judiciary to take decisive action in such cases, imposing appropriate penalties to deter future offenses.

Ensuring justice in domestic violence cases is crucial to safeguarding vulnerable individuals and reinforcing societal condemnation of all forms of abuse.

Afful’s arrest serves as a stern warning to potential offenders, underscoring the legal consequences of such actions.