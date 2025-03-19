NACOC finally arrests notorious 56-year-old drug trafficker in Accra

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has successfully apprehended a long-time drug trafficking suspect, Uchechukwu Chima, a 56-year-old Nigerian national, in a meticulously planned intelligence-led operation conducted on Tuesday, 18th March 2025, at Oyarifa, a suburb of Accra.

During a search of the suspect’s hideout, NACOC operatives uncovered and seized substantial quantities of suspected narcotic substances.

Field tests conducted on the seized items confirmed the presence of 192 kilograms of cocaine and 0.42 kilograms of heroin, with an estimated street value of Two Million, One Hundred and Twenty-one Thousand, Six Hundred and Sixty United States Dollars (US$2,121,660).

Uchechukwu Chima, who has been on NACOC’s radar for an extended period, is believed to be the mastermind behind several high-profile drug seizures and arrests previously made by the Commission.

His arrest marks a significant milestone in NACOC’s ongoing efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks operating within Ghana.

In a statement released following the operation, NACOC provided further details:

Statement by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC)

An intelligence-led operation by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) on Tuesday, 18th March 2025, resulted in the arrest of a 56-year-old Nigerian, Uchechukwu Chima, at Oyarifa, a suburb of Accra.

A search conducted by the NACOC team at the suspect’s hideout uncovered substances suspected to be narcotic drugs.

Field tests conducted on the suspected substances proved positive for cocaine and heroin, both narcotic drugs.

The suspected narcotic substances, with a total weight of about 192 kg of cocaine and 0.42 kg of heroin, are estimated at a street value of Two Million, One Hundred and Twenty-one Thousand, Six Hundred and Sixty United States Dollars (US$2.1 Million).

READ MORE: FDA issues urgent recall of Grand Chateaux Sangria Forte due to safety concerns

The suspect, Uchechukwu Chima, who has been a target for NACOC for some time now, is noted to be the brain behind some seizures/arrests made by NACOC in the past.

NACOC, by this seizure and arrest, has taken this substantial quantity of drugs from the street, saving millions of lives of people who would have otherwise perished from abusing these hard drugs.

NACOC remains committed to making Ghana an unprofitable destination for drug trafficking and thus protecting the safety and well-being of all Ghanaians and the international community.

This operation speaks about NACOC’s commitment to combating the illicit drug trade and safeguarding public health and safety.