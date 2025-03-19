FDA issues urgent recall of Grand Chateaux Sangria Forte due to safety concerns

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) of Ghana has issued an urgent recall notice for Grand Chateaux Sangria Forte, specifically targeting the Tetra Pak (250 ml) and Canned (330 ml Pétillante) variants, due to significant safety and regulatory violations.

The products, which were found on the Ghanaian market and actively promoted on social media platforms, were not registered with the FDA, raising serious concerns about consumer safety and compliance with national health regulations.

In an official statement, the FDA emphasised that the recall was necessitated by the importer's breach of Sections 97, 98, and 103 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851).

These sections mandate that all food and beverage products must undergo proper registration and approval by the FDA before being distributed or sold in the market.

The unauthorised sale and distribution of Grand Chateaux Sangria Forte, therefore, constitute a clear violation of the law.

The FDA further highlighted that the product's packaging and size are misleading and could potentially lead to accidental alcohol consumption by children, posing a significant public health risk.

To mitigate any potential harm, the authority has directed all retailers, wholesalers, and distributors to immediately cease the sale and distribution of the affected products.

Consumers have been strongly advised against purchasing or consuming the recalled items.

FDA press statement

In line with the recall, the FDA has instructed that all existing stocks of Grand Chateaux Sangria Forte be returned to the nearest outlets of Cave and Garden Ghana Limited or to any FDA office nationwide.

The importer has been sanctioned, and the FDA is implementing stringent regulatory measures to ensure full compliance with the law and prevent further distribution of unregistered products.

Reiterating its unwavering commitment to safeguarding public health, the FDA has called on the public to remain vigilant and report any instances of the sale or distribution of the recalled products.

Reports can be made through the FDA’s official website (www.fdaghana.gov.gh), hotline (0551112224/5), or email (fda@fda.gov.gh).