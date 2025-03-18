Black Stars: 'I raised concerns about GFA keeping Otto Addo but...' - Kofi Adams

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Honourable Kofi Adams, has expressed dissatisfaction with the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) decision to retain Nana Otto Addo as head coach of the Black Stars.

The minister raised concerns regarding the continuation of the former Borussia Dortmund talent coach in his role, particularly in light of the team’s recent performance.

The Black Stars, four-time African champions, failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), marking the first time in over two decades that Ghana will not participate in the continental tournament.

This disappointing outcome has sparked widespread debate about Otto Addo’s tactical approach and the overall direction of the national team, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers underway.

In an interview with TV3 Sports Station, Minister Kofi Adams disclosed that he had engaged with the GFA to discuss their decision to retain Otto Addo.

While he acknowledged the rationale behind maintaining continuity at this critical juncture, he emphasised that he remains unconvinced about the move.

I met with the GFA, and they explained their decision to keep Otto Addo. Am I fully satisfied? Time will tell. But I raised my concerns.

However, given the crucial matches ahead, making a coaching change now might not be the most prudent decision.

The Black Stars are now focused on securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after their failure to qualify for AFCON 2025, the ninth such disappointment in the nation’s history.

Black Stars train ahead of Chad clash

The team has commenced preparations for their upcoming qualifiers, with nine players participating in the first training session on Monday.

Ghana is set to host Chad on March 21 at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling to face Madagascar on March 24 in Morocco.