Police arrest Ahmed Suale’s close friend as justice hunt continues 6 years on

The Ghana Police Service has made a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale, apprehending a close friend of the deceased in connection with the case.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Owusu Koranteng, popularly known as Akwasi Amakye, is accused of playing a role in the events leading to Suale’s tragic death.

According to reports by JoyNews, the suspect allegedly betrayed Suale by releasing his photographs to a prominent politician prior to his murder.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale, an investigative journalist who collaborated with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), was shot dead by unknown assailants near his family home in Madina on January 16, 2019.

The suspect and the deceased had previously worked together at Tiger Eye Private Investigations, but the suspect was dismissed from the organisation prior to the incident.

Following the murder, Akwasi Amakye reportedly disguised himself and fled the country after learning that police were investigating his involvement in the case.

The arrest comes after critical information, including phone call records between the suspect and the deceased days before the murder, was extracted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States.

As part of the investigation, the phones of the late Ahmed Suale were sent to the FBI for forensic analysis.

Source's revelation

A source close to the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) revealed that the suspect frequently visited Suale at his Madina residence, underscoring their close relationship.

According to the source, Amakye relocated to the United Kingdom when police began closing in on him.

However, he recently sneaked back into Ghana, leading to his arrest at a hair-plaiting salon in Amasaman-Adease.

The arrest has sparked controversy, as reports indicate that a high-ranking police officer is attempting to interfere with the investigation by pushing for the suspect to be granted police inquiry bail instead of being arraigned before a court.

This development has raised concerns about potential obstacles in the pursuit of justice for Ahmed Suale.

The murder of Ahmed Suale, a key member of the Tiger Eye investigative team, sent shockwaves across Ghana and the international community.

READ MORE: How to track and recover your stolen phone

His death highlighted the dangers faced by journalists exposing corruption and wrongdoing.

Six years after his tragic killing, the arrest of his close friend marks a critical step in the quest for justice, though challenges remain in ensuring a transparent and impartial legal process.