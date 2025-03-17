Adom Kyei-Duah bitterly laments over alleged theft by junior pastors [Video]

In a startling revelation during a recent church service, the founder of the Philadelphia Church of Ghana, Apostle Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, has publicly accused some of his junior pastors of misappropriating church funds.

The revered spiritual leader expressed deep disappointment and frustration over what he described as the unethical conduct of certain pastors within the church’s branches across the country.

Apostle Adom Kyei-Duah alleged that some junior pastors have been syphoning off 30% of the church’s offertory collections for personal gain.

He emphasised that such actions not only undermine the integrity of the church but also hinder its ability to fulfil its spiritual and communal obligations.

Speaking passionately to the congregation, Apostle Adom Kye-Duah stated,

Some brothers have allotted a percentage of the church’s money for themselves. When it comes to television and radio broadcasts, significant funds are required to cover these expenses. I stood on my feet for four hours during a service, and many people spread money on me, but I did not use any of it for personal gain.

He further revealed that he had deposited substantial sums of money into church accounts, only to discover that a significant portion had been embezzled.

I lifted up two envelopes containing large sums of money and deposited them into the church’s accounts. However, a brother at one of our branches gifted himself 30% of the money. He deducted 30% for himself. Next time, if you meet Adom, you will salute me

Apostle Adom Kyei-Duah issued a stern warning to the pastors involved, urging them to desist from such unethical practices or face severe consequences.

He emphasised that any branch or individual found engaging in financial misconduct would be excluded from the annual sacrifices and blessings he performs on behalf of the church.

Any brother or branch whose accounts are not verifiable will not benefit from the sacrifices I will make this year. Your branch shall not earn anything from it.

The allegations have sent shockwaves through the Philadelphia Church of Ghana, raising concerns about accountability and transparency within the church’s financial operations.