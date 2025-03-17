Footballer dies heroically in nightclub fire tragedy

A devastating fire at the Pulse nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, has claimed the lives of at least 59 people, with over 155 injured.

Among the victims was 25-year-old footballer Andrej Lazarov, who tragically lost his life while attempting to save others during the blaze.

The fire broke out at approximately 2:35 AM local time on Sunday, reportedly ignited by pyrotechnics during a performance by a local hip-hop group.

The venue, which was hosting around 1,500 partygoers, quickly became engulfed in flames.

Lazarov, a player for FC Skopje, joined the club in September 2023. Described as a "heroic" figure, he succumbed to smoke poisoning while courageously aiding others in escaping the inferno.

FC Skopje released a heartfelt statement honouring his bravery and character:

With deep pain and great sorrow, we announce that our footballer, Andrej Lazarov, has been confirmed among the victims of the tragic fire in Kocani. Like the heroic soul he was, Lazarov lost his life trying to help others escape the fire.

He suffocated from smoke during his attempts to save lives, demonstrating courage and humanity until his final moments. His heroic act will forever remain in our memory as a testament to his noble character and big heart.

This is an immense loss for our club, his teammates, and the entire football community. Words cannot express the pain we feel in the wake of this tragedy, one of the darkest moments in our club's history. FC Skopje extends its deepest condolences to his family, relatives, and the entire club community.

READ ALSO: 59 dead and over 100 injured after nightclub fire incident in Macedonia

Andrej was part of Skopje for only six months, but his name will forever remain an indelible part of our team. His memory will live on in our hearts.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the football world and beyond, highlighting Lazarov's selflessness and the profound impact of the tragedy.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing as the community mourns the lives lost.